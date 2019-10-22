William J. Lindsay III, Suffolk Legislator, 8th Legislative District
DEMOCRATIC
Lindsay, 47, is running on the Democratic and Working Families party lines. He is seeking his fourth two-year term.
ISSUES:
- Lindsay said one of his top issues is controlling government spending and consolidating services.
- He also said he wants to grow the economy to retain young professionals in the area.
- Lindsay listed combating the heroin epidemic with prevention and treatment solutions as another priority.
