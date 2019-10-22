TODAY'S PAPER
William J. Lindsay III, Suffolk Legislator, 8th Legislative District

By Bart Jones
DEMOCRATIC

Lindsay, 47, is running on the Democratic and Working Families party lines. He is seeking his fourth two-year term.

ISSUES:

  • Lindsay said one of his top issues is controlling government spending and consolidating services.
  • He also said he wants to grow the economy to retain young professionals in the area.
  • Lindsay listed combating the heroin epidemic with prevention and treatment solutions as another priority.
By Bart Jones

Bart Jones covers religion at Newsday, where he has worked since 2000, and is a former foreign correspondent for The Associated Press in Venezuela.

