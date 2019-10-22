TODAY'S PAPER
Karen McInnis, Council Member, City of Long Beach

By John Asbury john.asbury@newsday.com @JohnAsbury
DEMOCRATIC

McInnis, 48, is a 14-year Long Beach resident running on the Democratic line on a ticket with Elizabeth Treston and Ron Paganini. They defeated incumbents Chumi Diamond, Anthony Eramo and challenger James Mulvaney in a June Democratic primary. She is a certified nonprofit accounting professional and works as vice president of finance and strategic planning for the Association of American Publishers. She previously worked for 13 years for Time Inc., for Time, Fortune and Entertainment Weekly magazines.

ISSUES:

  • McInnis said the City Council needs to investigate separation payments and hire a permanent city manager.
  • She said the City Council is fractured and the budget continues to resist reducing operating costs as advised by the state comptroller and Moody’s Investors Service.
  • She said she and her running mates will work with the City Council and residents to restore fiscal stability and transparency by creating a public open checkbook. She plans to add resident citizen advisory committees and improve the tax base through smart growth, while preserving the affordability and character of communities by revisiting the city’s comprehensive plan.

John Asbury covers the Town of Hempstead and the City of Long Beach. He has been with Newsday since 2014 and previously covered crime for nine years for The Press-Enterprise in Riverside, Calif.

