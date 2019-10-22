TODAY'S PAPER
Francis X. McQuade, Nassau District Attorney

By Candice Ferrette candice.ferrette@newsday.com @candiceferrette
McQuade, 65, of Long Beach, is a criminal defense, immigration and civil rights attorney. He is a former police officer and Catholic priest. He is running on the Republican, Libertarian and Tax Revolt party lines.

  • McQuade said he would address gangs in Nassau County by addressing minors and informing youth on the dangers of joining.
  • He said he would prosecute doctors and pharmaceutical companies if they irresponsibly distribute opioids. He said he would focus on rehabilitation for users.
  • He vows to be independent and without political alliances in prosecuting public officials for corruption.
