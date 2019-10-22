Francis X. McQuade, Nassau District Attorney

REPUBLICAN

McQuade, 65, of Long Beach, is a criminal defense, immigration and civil rights attorney. He is a former police officer and Catholic priest. He is running on the Republican, Libertarian and Tax Revolt party lines.

ISSUES:

McQuade said he would address gangs in Nassau County by addressing minors and informing youth on the dangers of joining.

He said he would prosecute doctors and pharmaceutical companies if they irresponsibly distribute opioids. He said he would focus on rehabilitation for users.

He vows to be independent and without political alliances in prosecuting public officials for corruption.