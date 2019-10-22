Anissa Moore, Council Member, City of Long Beach

DEMOCRATIC

Moore, 50, is running on the Republican, Conservative and Independence lines on a ticket with Michael Delury and Lauren Doddato-Goldman. She has served as the Long Beach City Council president since August and is seeking her second term. She has lived in Long Beach for 10 years and was elected to a four-year term in 2015 as the first African-American council member in Long Beach history. She is a professor of communications at Nassau Community College, where she has worked for 24 years. She also has held administrative positions at NCC, including acting dean of social and behavioral sciences.

ISSUES:

Moore said the City Council needs to revise the city charter and city code. She said the charter and code are antiquated and changes must be made to create the necessary financial and management controls.

She said the city should create a Strategic Planning committee to include local businesses, civic associations and residents to provide input on the budget, infrastructure, economic development, and health and safety.

Moore said the city should establish an audit committee and revenue-generating initiatives to reduce the tax burden on residents.