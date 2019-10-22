TODAY'S PAPER
Mary Kate Mullen, Council Member, Town of Islip

By Sophia Chang sophia.chang@newsday.com @schangnewsday
Conservative

Mullen, 49, is running on the Conservative, Republican and Independence party lines. She is seeking her second four-year term as Islip Town Board member.

ISSUES:

  • Mullen said she is proud of her record helping to renovate dozens of parks and playgrounds in the town.
  • She's looking ahead to building the town's new animal shelter and further dredging of area waterways.
  • Her top priority is fiscal responsibility: "Like any municipality, we have to watch our budget and we’ve been lucky to have a AAA bond rating," she said. "We've been pretty conscious about spending, [and] we've learned to do more with less while we're providing the services that our constituents need."

