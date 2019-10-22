TODAY'S PAPER
56° Good Morning
SEARCH
56° Good Morning
Long IslandPolitics

James Mulvaney, Council Member, City of Long Beach

By John Asbury john.asbury@newsday.com @JohnAsbury
Print

DEMOCRATIC

Mulvaney, 65, of Long Beach, is running on the Working Families line. He worked as a reporter and a foreign correspondent for Newsday, as investigations team leader at The Orange County Register, and as deputy managing editor at the New York Daily News. Mulvaney served as director of intelligence for the KPMG accounting firm in New York. He served as deputy commissioner of the New York State Division of Human Rights. He was defeated in the June Democratic primary with council members Chumi Diamond and Anthony Eramo.

ISSUES:

  • Mulvaney said the city needs to develop better plans for the budgeting process. He said he will bring experience in running major projects and negotiating with law firms and regulators to clarify the budget process and focus on open government regulations.
  • He said he will work to improve personal relationships with the Long Island congressional delegation to increase federal assistance.
  • He said the city should pursue smart developments to increase the tax base and revenue without raising taxes on residents.

John Asbury covers the Town of Hempstead and the City of Long Beach. He has been with Newsday since 2014 and previously covered crime for nine years for The Press-Enterprise in Riverside, Calif.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Rep. Kathleen Rice at Village Green Park in Rep. Rice asks NY to disbar Giuliani over Ukraine
Supervisor Laura Jens-Smith suggested making revisions in late Town may add jail time to address overcrowded housing
Spencer Sheehan is seeking $5 million in damages Vanilla vigilante says: Check the ingredients
Nassau County police were at the scene of 2 injured after car hits tree, Nassau police say
Police were first alerted to the area on Cops: Man, 25, found shot to death in East Patchogue
A woman comforts her daughter Monday outside a Cops: Good Samaritans foil Dunkin' Donuts robbery
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search