James Mulvaney, Council Member, City of Long Beach

DEMOCRATIC

Mulvaney, 65, of Long Beach, is running on the Working Families line. He worked as a reporter and a foreign correspondent for Newsday, as investigations team leader at The Orange County Register, and as deputy managing editor at the New York Daily News. Mulvaney served as director of intelligence for the KPMG accounting firm in New York. He served as deputy commissioner of the New York State Division of Human Rights. He was defeated in the June Democratic primary with council members Chumi Diamond and Anthony Eramo.

ISSUES:

Mulvaney said the city needs to develop better plans for the budgeting process. He said he will bring experience in running major projects and negotiating with law firms and regulators to clarify the budget process and focus on open government regulations.

He said he will work to improve personal relationships with the Long Island congressional delegation to increase federal assistance.

He said the city should pursue smart developments to increase the tax base and revenue without raising taxes on residents.