Kate Murray, Town Clerk, Town of Hempstead

REPUBLICAN

Murray, 57, of Levittown, is running on the Republican, Conservative, Independence and Tax Revolt lines. She was appointed Nassau County deputy clerk in March. She previously was elected to the state assembly and as town clerk and town supervisor before leaving for a failed run in 2015 for Nassau County district attorney.

ISSUES:

Murray said she wants to bring transparency and accountability to the clerk's office, including going paperless with town board calendars and posting searchable agendas online. She wants to add a real-time tracker to monitor Freedom of Information Law requests.

Murray wants to expand office hours in the clerk's office and expand the senior ID program and seminars on consumer scams.

Murray said she started the passport and child ID program as clerk and wants to modernize resident access. She suggested the town use an automated license plate reader to monitor commuter stickers in town parking lots and make stickers more available in LIRR stations.