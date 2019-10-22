TODAY'S PAPER
56° Good Morning
SEARCH
56° Good Morning
Long IslandPolitics

Kate Murray, Town Clerk, Town of Hempstead

By John Asbury john.asbury@newsday.com @JohnAsbury
Print

REPUBLICAN

Murray, 57, of Levittown, is running on the Republican, Conservative, Independence and Tax Revolt lines. She was appointed Nassau County deputy clerk in March. She previously was elected to the state assembly and as town clerk and town supervisor before leaving for a failed run in 2015 for Nassau County district attorney. 

ISSUES:

  • Murray said she wants to bring transparency and accountability to the clerk's office, including going paperless with town board calendars and posting searchable agendas online. She wants to add a real-time tracker to monitor Freedom of Information Law requests.
  • Murray wants to expand office hours in the clerk's office and expand the senior ID program and seminars on consumer scams. 
  • Murray said she started the passport and child ID program as clerk and wants to modernize resident access. She suggested the town use an automated license plate reader to monitor commuter stickers in town parking lots and make stickers more available in LIRR stations.

John Asbury covers the Town of Hempstead and the City of Long Beach. He has been with Newsday since 2014 and previously covered crime for nine years for The Press-Enterprise in Riverside, Calif.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Rep. Kathleen Rice at Village Green Park in Rep. Rice asks NY to disbar Giuliani over Ukraine
Supervisor Laura Jens-Smith suggested making revisions in late Town may add jail time to address overcrowded housing
Spencer Sheehan is seeking $5 million in damages Vanilla vigilante says: Check the ingredients
Nassau County police were at the scene of 2 injured after car hits tree, Nassau police say
Police were first alerted to the area on Cops: Man, 25, found shot to death in East Patchogue
A woman comforts her daughter Monday outside a Cops: Good Samaritans foil Dunkin' Donuts robbery
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search