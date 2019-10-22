TODAY'S PAPER
56° Good Morning
SEARCH
56° Good Morning
Long IslandPolitics

Sarah E. Nappa, Council Member, Town of Southold

By Kay Blough Special to Newsday
Print

Democratic

Nappa, 38, of Southold, is running on the Democratic and Libertarian lines and is making her first bid for office. She is a chef and farmer who runs a small wine business. 

ISSUES:

  • Make the business climate welcoming to help preserve small farms and agriculture on the North Fork.
  • Encourage small business growth. The town needs to streamline the process of opening a small business, Nappa said.
  • Work to make the town attractive to young families. School enrollment is declining and there's a serious lack of affordable housing, Nappa said. It's hard to find child care if your children are under pre-kindergarten age, she noted, so adding such services will keep young families in town.
By Kay Blough Special to Newsday

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Rep. Kathleen Rice at Village Green Park in Rep. Rice asks NY to disbar Giuliani over Ukraine
Supervisor Laura Jens-Smith suggested making revisions in late Town may add jail time to address overcrowded housing
Spencer Sheehan is seeking $5 million in damages Vanilla vigilante says: Check the ingredients
Nassau County police were at the scene of 2 injured after car hits tree, Nassau police say
Police were first alerted to the area on Cops: Man, 25, found shot to death in East Patchogue
A woman comforts her daughter Monday outside a Cops: Good Samaritans foil Dunkin' Donuts robbery
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search