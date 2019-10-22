Sarah E. Nappa, Council Member, Town of Southold

Democratic

Nappa, 38, of Southold, is running on the Democratic and Libertarian lines and is making her first bid for office. She is a chef and farmer who runs a small wine business.

ISSUES:

Make the business climate welcoming to help preserve small farms and agriculture on the North Fork.

Encourage small business growth. The town needs to streamline the process of opening a small business, Nappa said.

Work to make the town attractive to young families. School enrollment is declining and there's a serious lack of affordable housing, Nappa said. It's hard to find child care if your children are under pre-kindergarten age, she noted, so adding such services will keep young families in town.