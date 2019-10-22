TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island Politics

Richard Nicolello, Nassau Legislator, 9th Legislative District

By Robert Brodsky robert.brodsky@newsday.com @BrodskyRobert
REPUBLICAN

Nicolello, 59, the presiding officer of the Legislature, is running on the Republican, Conservative and Independence party lines. He is running for his 13th term, having served in the County Legislature since its inception in 1996. 

  • Nicolello voted to create an Inspector General position to monitor Nassau's contracting process and to investigate waste, fraud and abuse. 
  • He has been among the most vocal critics of County Executive Laura Curran's assessment review process. In September, he helped pass an "Assessment Bill of Rights" which would require the assessor to live in Nassau and that the Assessment Department's office's phones be staffed by a live person. Curran vetoed the package of bills. 
  • Nicolello said he is focused on finding new efficiencies and ways to cut spending to help hold the line on county property taxes.
Headshot of Newsday employee Robert Brodsky on June

Robert Brodsky is a breaking news reporter who has worked at Newsday since 2011. He is a Queens College and American University alum.

