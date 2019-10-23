Talat Hamdani, Council Member, Town of Brookhaven, 3rd District
DEMOCRATIC
Hamdani, 67, is running on the Democratic, Libertarian and Working Families party lines. She is seeking her first four-year term.
ISSUES:
- Hamdani said taxes are too high and that there is a lack of affordability. She said apartments are expensive, and there are no high-paying jobs, making it difficult for millennials to stay on Long Island.
- She said people are complaining about potholes and more needs to be spent on roads.
- Hamdani said recycling has become a problem. She’s pushing for same day trash and recycling pickup instead of alternative days.
