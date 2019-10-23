Dan Panico, Council Member, Town of Brookhaven, 6th District
REPUBLICAN
Panico, 41, is running on the Republican, Conservative and Independence party lines. He is seeking his fifth two-year term.
ISSUES:
- Panico said he plans to continue holding the line on taxes.
- He will focus on demolishing blighted homes and improving quality of life in his district.
- Panico said he wants to preserve more open space, improve the environment and offer first-rate parks to residents.
