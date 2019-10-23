TODAY'S PAPER
Dan Panico, Council Member, Town of Brookhaven, 6th District

By Deon J. Hampton
REPUBLICAN

Panico, 41, is running on the Republican, Conservative and Independence party lines. He is seeking his fifth two-year term.

ISSUES:

  • Panico said he plans to continue holding the line on taxes.
  • He will focus on demolishing blighted homes and improving quality of life in his district.
  • Panico said he wants to preserve more open space, improve the environment and offer first-rate parks to residents.

