TODAY'S PAPER
63° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
63° Good Afternoon
Long IslandPolitics

Michael Delury, Council Member, City of Long Beach

By John Asbury john.asbury@newsday.com @JohnAsbury
Print

REPUBLICAN

Delury, 60, is running on the Republican, Conservative and Independence party lines on a ticket with Lauren Doddato-Goldman and Anissa Moore. Delury has worked as treasurer for the Village of East Williston for the past eight years.

ISSUES:

  • Delury said he wants to hold the line on real estate taxes. He said the city needs better budgeting and implement a five-year plan to adhere to budgets and hold people accountable.
  • He wants to eliminate corruption by evaluating the city’s financial problems and stop overpayments to employees in various departments.
  • Delury said he wants to improve the quality of life for residents by fixing roads, maintaining clean water and improving financial stability to restore trust in government.

John Asbury covers the Town of Hempstead and the City of Long Beach. He has been with Newsday since 2014 and previously covered crime for nine years for The Press-Enterprise in Riverside, Calif.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

The Freeport Police on the scene of where Cops: Massapequa man killed at road paving job
Frank Annunziata Jr., 61, is led out of Just in time, Good Samaritans foil attempted robbery
Sen. Chuck Schumer said the SALT regulation is Schumer pushes for vote to repeal rule blocking SALT 'workaround'
Frank Annuziata Jr., 61, is led out of Cops: Good Samaritans foil Dunkin' Donuts robbery
Artist rendering of Long Island University's College of LIU gets approval to open veterinary school
Amy Chaimowitz with Mopsy, her bantam white Polish This Polish hen makes Ronkonkoma proud
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search