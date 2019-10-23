Michael Delury, Council Member, City of Long Beach

REPUBLICAN

Delury, 60, is running on the Republican, Conservative and Independence party lines on a ticket with Lauren Doddato-Goldman and Anissa Moore. Delury has worked as treasurer for the Village of East Williston for the past eight years.

ISSUES:

Delury said he wants to hold the line on real estate taxes. He said the city needs better budgeting and implement a five-year plan to adhere to budgets and hold people accountable.

He wants to eliminate corruption by evaluating the city’s financial problems and stop overpayments to employees in various departments.

Delury said he wants to improve the quality of life for residents by fixing roads, maintaining clean water and improving financial stability to restore trust in government.