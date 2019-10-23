Sarah Deonarine, Council Member, Town of Brookhaven, 2nd District
DEMOCRATIC
Deonarine, 38, is running on the Democratic and Working Families party lines. She is seeking her first four-year term.
ISSUES:
- She said she’d make the town more accessible to the public by opening more Town Hall mobile sites and push council meeting start times to 7 p.m., allowing more residents to attend.
- Deonarine said planning and zoning board members would now go through an application process and none would be allowed to be in a position of leadership for other political organizations.
- She said she’d crack down on homelessness and crime in Coram.
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.