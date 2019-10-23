TODAY'S PAPER
57° Good Morning
SEARCH
57° Good Morning
Long IslandPolitics

Sarah Deonarine, Council Member, Town of Brookhaven, 2nd District

By Deon J. Hampton deon.hampton@newsday.com @deonjhampton
Print

DEMOCRATIC

Deonarine, 38, is running on the Democratic and Working Families party lines. She is seeking her first four-year term.

ISSUES:

  • She said she’d make the town more accessible to the public by opening more Town Hall mobile sites and push council meeting start times to 7 p.m., allowing more residents to attend.
  • Deonarine said planning and zoning board members would now go through an application process and none would be allowed to be in a position of leadership for other political organizations.
  • She said she’d crack down on homelessness and crime in Coram.

Deon J. Hampton joined Newsday in June 2012. He covers Brookhaven Town.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Ballet Long Island's Halloween party will feature a LI ballet school to hold Halloween party for kids
This East Quogue home is listed for $4.25 $4.25M LI home comes with rooftop hot tub, fireplace
Road crews repaired a washed over dune on Southampton lifts state of emergency on Dune Road
The Freeport Police on the scene of where Cops: Massapequa man killed at road paving job
Frank Annunziata Jr., 61, is led out of Good Samaritan who foiled robbery: 'I came in and hit him fast'
Sen. Chuck Schumer said the SALT regulation is Schumer pushes for vote to repeal rule blocking SALT 'workaround'
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search