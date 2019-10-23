Cheryl Felice, Council Member, Town of Brookhaven, 4th District
DEMOCRATIC
Felice, 62, is running on the Democratic and Working Families party lines. She is seeking her first four-year term.
ISSUES:
- Felice said she wants to be a full-time representative with no other jobs or commitments.
- She would increase transparency and communication to ensure residents that their needs are being met, especially pertaining to landfill smells.
- She vows to repair streetlights and roads and get rid of blighted homes and areas.
