Cheryl Felice, Council Member, Town of Brookhaven, 4th District

By Deon J. Hampton deon.hampton@newsday.com @deonjhampton
DEMOCRATIC

Felice, 62, is running on the Democratic and Working Families party lines. She is seeking her first four-year term.

ISSUES:

  • Felice said she wants to be a full-time representative with no other jobs or commitments.
  • She would increase transparency and communication to ensure residents that their needs are being met, especially pertaining to landfill smells.
  • She vows to repair streetlights and roads and get rid of blighted homes and areas.

