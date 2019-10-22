Neil Foley, Town of Brookhaven, District 5 Council
Neil Foley
Republican
Foley, 51, is running on the Republican, Conservative and Independence party lines.
He is seeking his third term.
ISSUES:
Foley said he plans additional preservation of environmentally sensitive land and economic development in his downtown districts.
He said he wants to continue demolishing zombie homes.
He would direct additional resources toward code enforcement and the protection of community and quality of life.
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.