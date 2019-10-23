Timothy Jenks, Nassau Legislator, 18th Legislative District

TODAY'S PAPER
REPUBLICAN

Jenks, 30, of Glen Head, is running on the Republican line. An attorney, his community involvement includes mentoring students through the county Bar Association.

ISSUES:

  • He wants to bring greater transparency to county spending and budgeting so taxpayers know where their money is going, and better communication with constituents to learn their priorities and explain his votes and efforts.
  • He said he will seek to overhaul the county tax assessment system and seek more fairer property valuations.
  • He said he will seek to bring greater efficiency to the county’s operations, which he said should reduce costs.

