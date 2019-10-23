Kevin J. LaValle, Council Member, Town of Brookhaven, 3rd District
REPUBLICAN
LaValle, 42, is running on the Republican, Conservative and Independence party lines. He is seeking his fourth two-year term.
ISSUES:
- LaValle said he would continue promoting economic development to foster jobs and expand the tax base and to decrease the tax burden on property owners.
- He wants to continue focusing on quality of life issues to increase property values and clean up neighborhoods.
- LaValle would focus on helping to balance a budget under the tax cap and also provide the necessary services residents need.
