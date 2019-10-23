TODAY'S PAPER
62° Good Morning
SEARCH
62° Good Morning
Long IslandPolitics

Michael Loguercio, Council Member, Town of Brookhaven, 4th District

By Deon J. Hampton deon.hampton@newsday.com @deonjhampton
Print

REPUBLICAN

Loguercio, 61, is running on the Republican, Conservative and Independence party lines. He is seeking a third term.

ISSUES:

  • Loguercio said he’d continue protecting taxpayers by keeping property taxes low.
  • He wants to keep neighborhoods safe and improve quality of life by tearing down vacant and abandoned homes and investing in infrastructure.
  • Loguercio said he’d fight to protect drinking water by adding more preserved land in the pine barrens area and surrounding the Carmans River. He’d also ensure developers use the proper septic systems for removing nitrogen in all new renovation construction projects.

Deon J. Hampton joined Newsday in June 2012. He covers Brookhaven Town.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

A vacant lot in Blue Point will be $1.5M playground to replace cleaned-up lot in Blue Point
The "Viking Graveyard" in Seaford. 3 over-the-top LI Halloween homes
Ballet Long Island's Halloween party will feature a LI ballet school to hold Halloween party for kids
This East Quogue home is listed for $4.25 $4.25M LI home comes with rooftop hot tub, fireplace
Road crews repaired a washed over dune on Southampton lifts state of emergency on Dune Road
The Freeport Police on the scene of where Cops: Massapequa man killed at road paving job
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search