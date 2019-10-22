John Perrone, City of Glen Cove, Council Member 

John Perrone

Unaffiliated

Perrone, 62, is running on the Democrat Party line. Perrone, a State Farm insurance agent, is a member of the Glen Cove Zoning board of appeals and previously served on the city planning board.

ISSUES:

Perrone said he is a supporter of Mayor Timothy Tenke’s long-range financial planning, including a contractor vetting program to better monitor spending.

He said city codes need to be rewritten “to better serve the needs of the community and increase code enforcement.”

He said the city should develop a plan to maintain its infrastructure, including parks, beaches, roads and water supply system.