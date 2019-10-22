John Perrone, City of Glen Cove, Council Member
John Perrone
Unaffiliated
Perrone, 62, is running on the Democrat Party line. Perrone, a State Farm insurance agent, is a member of the Glen Cove Zoning board of appeals and previously served on the city planning board.
ISSUES:
- Perrone said he is a supporter of Mayor Timothy Tenke’s long-range financial planning, including a contractor vetting program to better monitor spending.
- He said city codes need to be rewritten “to better serve the needs of the community and increase code enforcement.”
- He said the city should develop a plan to maintain its infrastructure, including parks, beaches, roads and water supply system.
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.