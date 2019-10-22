TODAY'S PAPER
John Perrone, City of Glen Cove, Council Member 

By Jim Merritt Special to Newsday
John Perrone

Perrone, 62, is running on the Democrat Party line. Perrone, a State Farm insurance agent, is a member of the Glen Cove Zoning board of appeals and previously served on the city planning board.

ISSUES:

  • Perrone said he is a supporter of Mayor Timothy Tenke’s long-range financial planning, including a contractor vetting program to better monitor spending.
  • He said city codes need to be rewritten “to better serve the needs of the community and increase code enforcement.”
  • He said the city should develop a plan to maintain its infrastructure, including parks, beaches, roads and water supply system.
