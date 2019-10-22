Town of Southold Council William P. Ruland

Town of Southold, Council Member

William P. Ruland

REPUBLICAN

Ruland, 70, of Mattituck, is also running on the Conservative and Independence lines. He is seeking his fourth four-year term on the council, where he has been deputy supervisor for five years. A longtime farmer, Ruland also has served 24 years on the Mattituck School Board.

ISSUES:

Protecting the town's environment remains key, Ruland said, from keeping its waterways clean to preserving farmland and open space.

He said he will continue to work to maintain and upgrade the town's facilities and programs, as well as its roads and parks, to serve the increasing needs of the town.

It's important to look at town zoning codes and town regulations to ensure the codes are appropriate for the current times and preserve the rural nature of Southold, Ruland said.