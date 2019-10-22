TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandPolitics

Town of Southampton Supervisor Scott A. Russell

By Kay Blough Special to Newsday
Town of Southampton, Supervisor

Scott A. Russell

REPUBLICAN

Russell, 55, of Cutchogue, is seeking his fifth four-year term. He also is running on the Conservative and Independence lines. He previously served as assessor for 15 years.

ISSUES:

  • Land preservation: Russell said he will continue to work to make sure land is preserved and the real estate transfer tax money going into the Community Preservation Fund is well-managed. Money in the fund supports purchase of open space and environmentally sensitive lands, as well as development rights on farmland.
  • Business development: Russell said he will continue programs to help businesses that explain the approval process in pre-submission conferences. He said he expects to get more into the issue of zoning and what's allowable.
  • Affordable housing: The town needs more affordable housing, and Russell said he will continue to seek code changes such as the one that promotes apartments within existing homes, and to support affordable apartment development such as the 50-unit facility being built in Greenport.
By Kay Blough Special to Newsday

