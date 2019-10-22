Town of Shelter Island Council Paul D. Shepherd

Town of Shelter Island, Council Member

Paul D. Shepherd

CONSERVATIVE

Shepherd, 64, also is running on the Libertarian and Independence lines. He is seeking his third four-year term on the town board. He previously has worked as a carpenter and landscaper.

ISSUES:

The island's water availability and water quality need to be managed carefully. Saline contamination of wells is a problem in some shore areas, he said, as is nitrate contamination from septic systems in other areas.

Shepherd said he is concerned that budget growth is continuing at a higher rate than income growth for fixed-income residents, despite not a lot of "bloat" in town budgets, and what that means to future town services.

He is concerned about higher housing costs and the shrinking availability of quality jobs and their combined effect on entry-level housing opportunities.