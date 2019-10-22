Town of Shelter Island, Superintendent of HighwaysBrian M. Sherman

TODAY'S PAPER
Town of Shelter Island, Superintendent of Highways

By Kay Blough Special to Newsday
Town of Shelter Island, Superintendent of Highways

Brian M. Sherman

CONSERVATIVE

Sherman, 53, is seeking his first two-year term as highway superintendent. A 30-year highway department employee who runs the town's Hazmat program, he was appointed in April when the former supervisor resigned. He also is running on the Democratic and Republican lines.

ISSUES:

  • It's all about safety of the roads for town residents, Sherman said. The waterways have to be kept navigable, so periodic dredging is required, roads need to drain properly and the town has to protect the aquifer.
  • Getting storm water back into the ground before it enters the bay as runoff is a concern, he said. The town builds drywells and tries to direct runoff.
  • Maintaining a regular maintenance program for the town's recreational land, including a nine-hole golf course, as well as town buildings and open space areas.
