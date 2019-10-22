Patricia A. Shirley, Smithtown Town Council

Patricia A. Shirley

Republican

Shirley, 43, is running on the Libertarian party line. Chief executive of Shirley Academy, a school that trains people to get certification in medical coding. She is seeking her first term on the council.

ISSUES:

Government needs to be more receptive to small business owners and entrepreneurs, Shirley said. “I’ve seen business after business close down.”

She would expand the town’s school age childcare program, adding Pre-K and bridge programs to give “real world experience” to high school students.

She would expand preventive screenings and other public health initiatives that she said are especially important for communities like Smithtown with a high population of senior citizens.