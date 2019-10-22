Nassau County Legislature, Seventh DistrictDebra Siegel
Nassau County Legislature, Seventh District
Debra Siegel
DEMOCRATIC
Siegel, 57, of Rockville Centre is running on the Working Families Party line. Siegel, an attorney with the Legal Aid Society, is a first-time candidate.
ISSUES:
- She contends that parts of the district, which stretches to Five Towns, have been underserved for many years and need adequate representation in the community.
- Siegel supports County Executive Laura Curran's countywide reassessment plan, Nassau's first in nearly a decade. She argues that Republican lawmakers ignored the assessment problem for nearly a decade under former County Executive Edward Mangano and are now delaying and obstructing Curran's proposed changes.
- Siegel said she supports efforts by both Curran and Hempstead Town Supervisor Laura Curran, a Democrat, to root out corruption and cronyism in local contracts, hiring and government operations.
