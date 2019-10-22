Gaitley Stevenson-Mathews, City of Glen Cove, Council Member
Gaitley Stevenson-Mathews
DEMOCRATIC
Stevenson-Mathews, 58, is running on the Democratic and Working Families party lines. Stevenson-Mathews is a private voice and speech coach, arts administrator and certified personal trainer.
ISSUES:
- Stevenson-Mathews said the city should do a better job of promoting city council and precouncil meetings and have “a dedicated, reliable system of transmitting live streams of its meetings.”
- He said that through his previous experience running a theater company, he has “seen first hand how public/private partnerships can be part of the equation in enhancing quality of life and in developing a master plan for a city’s future.”
- He said a comprehensive plan should be developed for “moving traffic in and out of the city,” that more train lines should be added, and bus service should be improved.
