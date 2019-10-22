TODAY'S PAPER
Gaitley Stevenson-Mathews, City of Glen Cove, Council Member

By Jim Merritt Special to Newsday
Gaitley Stevenson-Mathews

DEMOCRATIC

Stevenson-Mathews, 58, is running on the Democratic and Working Families party lines. Stevenson-Mathews is a private voice and speech coach, arts administrator and certified personal trainer. 

ISSUES:

  • Stevenson-Mathews said the city should do a better job of promoting city council and precouncil meetings and have “a dedicated, reliable system of transmitting live streams of its meetings.”
  • He said that through his previous experience running a theater company, he has “seen first hand how public/private partnerships can be part of the equation in enhancing quality of life and in developing a master plan for a city’s future.”
  • He said a comprehensive plan should be developed for “moving traffic in and out of the city,” that more train lines should be added, and bus service should be improved.
