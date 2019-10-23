TODAY'S PAPER
Andrea Stolz, Council Member, Town of Brookhaven, 5th District

By Deon J. Hampton deon.hampton@newsday.com @deonjhampton
DEMOCRATIC

Stolz, 52, is running on the Democratic and Working Families party lines. She is seeking her first term.

ISSUES:

  • Stolz will work to make Long Island more affordable. She wants to attract companies that can create middle-class jobs. Stolz also wants to relax town regulations on accessory apartments in hopes of creating more housing opportunities.
  • She’s concerned about the smells at the Brookhaven Landfill, saying it’s an impediment and distracting to students. She’ll work toward a robust recycling program and increase composting.
  • Stolz wants more government transparency.

Deon J. Hampton joined Newsday in June 2012. He covers Brookhaven Town.

