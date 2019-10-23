Andrea Stolz, Council Member, Town of Brookhaven, 5th District
DEMOCRATIC
Stolz, 52, is running on the Democratic and Working Families party lines. She is seeking her first term.
ISSUES:
- Stolz will work to make Long Island more affordable. She wants to attract companies that can create middle-class jobs. Stolz also wants to relax town regulations on accessory apartments in hopes of creating more housing opportunities.
- She’s concerned about the smells at the Brookhaven Landfill, saying it’s an impediment and distracting to students. She’ll work toward a robust recycling program and increase composting.
- Stolz wants more government transparency.
