Tara F. Taylor, Assessor, Town of Riverhead

By Ellen Yan
Tara F. Taylor

DEMOCRAT

Taylor, 39, is a mother of two sons who is running on the Working Families and Independent lines. 

ISSUES:

  • She considers high property taxes to be one of the town’s biggest problems and seeks the post because she believes the town workforce does not reflect the diversity in Riverhead’s communities.
  • She cites her master’s degree in business administration, attention to detail and commitment to minorities as key advantages.
  • Her volunteer activities include counseling rape victims, working with the Suffolk Board of Elections and doing toy drives with the Family Service League.  

