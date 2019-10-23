TODAY'S PAPER
57° Good Morning
SEARCH
57° Good Morning
Long IslandPolitics

Thomas E. Murray III, Supervisor, Town of Islip

By Sophia Chang sophia.chang@newsday.com @schangnewsday
Print

DEMOCRATIC

Murray, 32, an attorney, is running on the Democratic, Working Families, Libertarian and SAM party lines.

ISSUES:

  • Murray said he wants to tackle what he sees as environmental and overdevelopment problems in the town.
  • He also called for suspending the Bay Shore meter program until the scope is better defined.
  • If elected, he would work on affordable housing as well as smart growth. "I want to start planning for the future," he said, adding "the town master plan hasn’t been updated since I was bor

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Ballet Long Island's Halloween party will feature a LI ballet school to hold Halloween party for kids
This East Quogue home is listed for $4.25 $4.25M LI home comes with rooftop hot tub, fireplace
Road crews repaired a washed over dune on Southampton lifts state of emergency on Dune Road
The Freeport Police on the scene of where Cops: Massapequa man killed at road paving job
Frank Annunziata Jr., 61, is led out of Just in time, Good Samaritans foil attempted robbery
Sen. Chuck Schumer said the SALT regulation is Schumer pushes for vote to repeal rule blocking SALT 'workaround'
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search