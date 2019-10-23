Thomas E. Murray III, Supervisor, Town of Islip
DEMOCRATIC
Murray, 32, an attorney, is running on the Democratic, Working Families, Libertarian and SAM party lines.
ISSUES:
- Murray said he wants to tackle what he sees as environmental and overdevelopment problems in the town.
- He also called for suspending the Bay Shore meter program until the scope is better defined.
- If elected, he would work on affordable housing as well as smart growth. "I want to start planning for the future," he said, adding "the town master plan hasn’t been updated since I was bor
