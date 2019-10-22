TODAY'S PAPER
Diane E. Tucci, Town of Riverhead, Council

By Ellen Yan ellen.yan@newsday.com @NewsdayAtNite
Diane E. Tucci

DEMOCRAT

Tucci, 49, owns a marketing company and is a political newcomer who is running on the Working Families and Independent lines. 

ISSUES:

  • She’s known as an arts advocate who organized the Alive on 25 music and arts festivals and the annual Halloween Coffin Race, and this summer resurrected a downtown concert series that had been canceled due to lack of funding.
  • She backs a smaller bond than the $100 million one proposed by the Riverhead school district to relieve overcrowding — her top concern as the mother of three — but said stakeholders, including social services agencies, must meet regularly to tackle the problem of illegal and overcrowded housing.
  • As the former executive director of the Riverhead Business Improvement District management association, she has a mystery that legislative resources could solve — why downtown remains sluggish after years of talk, planning and work. She believes murals to liven up the exteriors of abandoned buildings, new lighting and other measures can create a sense of welcome and security.

