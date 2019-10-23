Alexis Weik, Receiver of Taxes, Town of Islip
REPUBLICAN
Weik, 47, is running on the Republican, Independence and Conservative party lines. She is seeking her third four-year term.
ISSUES:
- Weik said she has updated the office during her tenure with online payment systems.
- "Everything we do is now computerized with checks and balances," she said. "It was still manual when I took over the office with pen and paper."
- Priorities for the future include improving customer service, Weik said, with twice the staff now available for assistance.
