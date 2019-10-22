TODAY'S PAPER
58° Good Evening
SEARCH
58° Good Evening
Long IslandPolitics

Town of Shelter Island Council Julia Weisenberg

By Kay Blough Special to Newsday
Print

Town of Shelter Island, Council Member

Julia Weisenberg

REPUBLICAN

Weisenberg, 45, of Shelter Island Heights, is running in her first bid for office. She is a real estate agent and fitness instructor and a licensed sign language interpreter.

ISSUES:

  • Weisenberg is a member of the town's Water Quality Improvement Advisory Committee and said she supports a stewardship and education-based water preservation movement that encourages preserving on an individual basis as opposed to regulation.
  • She favors a conservation movement to reduce the deer population and resulting tick-borne disease. She is a proponent of deer culling and dedicated burning to reduce ticks.
  • To help provide more affordable housing, Weisenberg said she supports a program in which owners can be evaluated risk-free to see how their accessory cottages could become rentable units. She also supports a townwide focus on flexibility in zoning laws.
By Kay Blough Special to Newsday

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Rollout of the Long Island Rail Road's M9 LIRR: M9A fleet six months behind schedule
Town of Oyster Bay Finance Director Robert Darienzo Oyster Bay budget hikes driven by increased labor costs, official says
Lindenhurst Mayor Michael Lavoratta, left, and Suffolk County Lindenhurst gets $350G to boost walkability efforts
Robert Neulander is shown in an undated photo. Court: Texting juror undoes high-profile murder verdict
Mopsy, a frizzled bantam white Polish hen, has This Polish hen makes Ronkonkoma proud
Sen. Charles Schumer said the SALT regulation is Schumer pushes for vote to repeal rule blocking SALT 'workaround'
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search