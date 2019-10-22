Town of Shelter Island Council Julia Weisenberg
Town of Shelter Island, Council Member
Julia Weisenberg
REPUBLICAN
Weisenberg, 45, of Shelter Island Heights, is running in her first bid for office. She is a real estate agent and fitness instructor and a licensed sign language interpreter.
ISSUES:
- Weisenberg is a member of the town's Water Quality Improvement Advisory Committee and said she supports a stewardship and education-based water preservation movement that encourages preserving on an individual basis as opposed to regulation.
- She favors a conservation movement to reduce the deer population and resulting tick-borne disease. She is a proponent of deer culling and dedicated burning to reduce ticks.
- To help provide more affordable housing, Weisenberg said she supports a program in which owners can be evaluated risk-free to see how their accessory cottages could become rentable units. She also supports a townwide focus on flexibility in zoning laws.
