Town of Shelter Island Assessor Craig Wood

Wood, 50, of Shelter Island, is running unopposed for one of two seats. He is seeking his first full 4-year term as assessor. He was appointed in April 2017 when Quinn Karpeh resigned, then won election to serve the remaining two years of that term in the fall. He is running on both the Democratic and Republican lines. Wood has a degree in landscape architecture and a background in computer programming and running tech companies.
