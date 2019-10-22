Susan A. Berland, 16th Legislative District, County Legislator

DEMOCRAT

Berland, 58, is running on the Democratic, Working Families and Independence party lines. She is seeking her second two-year term on the Legislature and had served on the Huntington Town Council for 16 years.

ISSUES:

The single most pressing issue facing the community is the opioid epidemic, Berland said. She supported new prevention and treatment programs for heroin and opioid addiction and plans to continue to hold pharmaceutical companies accountable.

The maintenance and improvement of the county water system and the protection of the aquifer is imperative to quality of life and the health of the economy, she said. She voted to reauthorize the Long Island Commission for Aquifer Protection, serves as a member of the Marine Industry Revitalization Advisory Council and supports the expansion of sewers and the septic improvement program.

Housing affordability is another issue she has addressed. She sponsored legislation requiring a portion of the county funds used to construct housing developments be reserved for units that will remain affordable in perpetuity, she said.