Town of Islip, Town Clerk

Olga Murray

Conservative

Murray, 57, is running on the Conservative, Republican and Independence party lines. She is seeking her third four-year term and would be term-limited out of the office if she is reelected.

ISSUES:

Murray said she has modernized the office, including implementing a central system to track departmental transactions except for the town's Department of Environmental Control. "It's a very transparent accountable system, and I found it helpful in terms of doing monthly reports, budgeting," she said of the tracking program.

She also created a system of linking emergency contact information for the town's licensed dog owners. She is now working on a historic database with archival documents.

Murray wants to update the town's online forms and applications services, and improve customer service.