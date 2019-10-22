TODAY'S PAPER
Ron Paganini Long Beach City Council

By John Asbury
Long Beach City Council

Ron Paganini

DEMOCRATIC

Ron Paganini, 67, is running on the Democratic line on a ticket with the New Wave Dems, including his running mates Karen McInnis and Elizabeth Treston. They defeated incumbents Chumi Diamond, Anthony Eramo and challenger James Mulvaney in a June Democratic primary. He has lived in Long Beach for 62 years and is a retired 30-year Long Beach city employee. He worked as a dispatcher and a driver for the city’s Department of Transportation. He served as vice president of the city’s CSEA union and previously worked as a mailer for the New York Daily News.

ISSUES: 

  • Paganini said the city needs to cut $1 million in overtime and waste after overtime projections were increased in the last budget. He said the city needs to reduce overstaffing in high-paying departments and cut duplicated positions.
  • He said the city should use parking meters to generate revenue and solar panels at the city’s ice rink to save energy costs. He said the city should explore grant funding from the governor’s office and cut some city events to save the city additional expenses. He said he does not support layoffs.
  • He said union workers should start paying for benefits. Paganini said the city needs to hire a permanent city manager locally, who lives in Long Beach and is willing to work with the City Council.

John Asbury covers the Town of Hempstead and the City of Long Beach. He has been with Newsday since 2014 and previously covered crime for nine years for The Press-Enterprise in Riverside, Calif.

