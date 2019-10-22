TODAY'S PAPER
58° Good Evening
SEARCH
58° Good Evening
Long IslandPolitics

Jeffrey Pravato

By Ted Phillips ted.phillips@newsday.com @tedephillips
Print

Jeffrey Pravato

Pravato, 51, is running on the Republican, Conservative, Independence and Tax Revolt party lines. He is seeking his first four-year term. He is currently a deputy commissioner of the Oyster Bay Department of Public Works, mayor of Massapequa Park and a real estate agent.

ISSUES:

  • Pravato wants to upgrade the tax system so that all tax bills and payments could be handled online.
  • He said he would create drive-up windows and a mobile tax office so that people could drop off their tax payments during peak tax season.
  • Pravato wants to continue to hold workshops targeted at seniors and veterans to help them get the tax exemptions they’re entitled to.

Ted Phillips covers the Town of Oyster Bay and has been a reporter at Newsday since 2011. Over his career he has covered state government in Albany, municipal finance, local government, crime, economic development and armed conflict.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Lindenhurst Mayor Michael Lavoratta, left, and Suffolk County Lindenhurst gets $350G to boost walkability efforts
Robert Neulander is shown in an undated photo. Court: Texting juror undoes high-profile murder verdict
Mopsy, a frizzled bantam white Polish hen, has This Polish hen makes Ronkonkoma proud
Sen. Charles Schumer said the SALT regulation is Schumer pushes for vote to repeal rule blocking SALT 'workaround'
Dan Harrington, right, a forensic scientist at the Suffolk officials unveil new tool in opioids war
Two men walk on boardwalk in Long Beach, Forecast: Misty rain and clouds today on LI
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search