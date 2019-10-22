Jeffrey Pravato

Pravato, 51, is running on the Republican, Conservative, Independence and Tax Revolt party lines. He is seeking his first four-year term. He is currently a deputy commissioner of the Oyster Bay Department of Public Works, mayor of Massapequa Park and a real estate agent.

ISSUES:

Pravato wants to upgrade the tax system so that all tax bills and payments could be handled online.

He said he would create drive-up windows and a mobile tax office so that people could drop off their tax payments during peak tax season.

Pravato wants to continue to hold workshops targeted at seniors and veterans to help them get the tax exemptions they’re entitled to.