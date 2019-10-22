Dominick S. Thorne
County Legislator, 7th Legislative District
Dominick S. Thorne
REPUBLICAN
Thorne, 52, is running on the Republican, Conservative and Libertarian party lines. He is seeking a two-year term to unseat the incumbent.
ISSUES:
- He said a stop issue is removal of public funding for legislative campaigns.
- He says, if elected, he will be “putting people first before special interests.”
- He pledged to “make Suffolk affordable for people to live here.”
