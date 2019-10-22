TODAY'S PAPER
58° Good Evening
SEARCH
58° Good Evening
Long IslandPolitics

Dominick S. Thorne

By Bart Jones bart.jones@newsday.com
Print

County Legislator, 7th Legislative District

Dominick S. Thorne

REPUBLICAN

Thorne, 52, is running on the Republican, Conservative and Libertarian party lines. He is seeking a two-year term to unseat the incumbent.

ISSUES:

  • He said a stop issue is removal of public funding for legislative campaigns.
  • He says, if elected, he will be “putting people first before special interests.”
  • He pledged to “make Suffolk affordable for people to live here.”
By Bart Jones bart.jones@newsday.com

Bart Jones covers religion at Newsday, where he has worked since 2000, and is a former foreign correspondent for The Associated Press in Venezuela.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Lindenhurst Mayor Michael Lavoratta, left, and Suffolk County Lindenhurst gets $350G to boost walkability efforts
Robert Neulander is shown in an undated photo. Court: Texting juror undoes high-profile murder verdict
Mopsy, a frizzled bantam white Polish hen, has This Polish hen makes Ronkonkoma proud
Sen. Charles Schumer said the SALT regulation is Schumer pushes for vote to repeal rule blocking SALT 'workaround'
Dan Harrington, right, a forensic scientist at the Suffolk officials unveil new tool in opioids war
Two men walk on boardwalk in Long Beach, Forecast: Misty rain and clouds today on LI
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search