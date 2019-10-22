Long Beach City Council

Elizabeth Treston

DEMOCRATIC

Elizabeth Treston, 59, of Long Beach, is running on the Democratic line on a ticket with Karen McInnis and Ron Paganini. They defeated incumbents Chumi Diamond, Anthony Eramo and challenger James Mulvaney in a June Democratic primary. She is a retired speech pathologist and graduate coordinator for Hofstra University. She served as co-chair for the Long Beach Community Organizations Active in Disasters.

ISSUES:

Treston said she wants to implement best management practices and bring financial transparency to City Hall while answering questions of residents.

She wants to bring open government and an open checkbook to show where money is coming in and being spent. She said residents should have access to review city finances and communicate more openly with the city.

She said the city should continue to rebuild after superstorm Sandy and put residents back into their homes.