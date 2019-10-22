TODAY'S PAPER
58° Good Evening
SEARCH
58° Good Evening
Long IslandPolitics

Elizabeth Treston

By John Asbury john.asbury@newsday.com @JohnAsbury
Print

Long Beach City Council

Elizabeth Treston

DEMOCRATIC

Elizabeth Treston, 59, of Long Beach, is running on the Democratic line on a ticket with Karen McInnis and Ron Paganini. They defeated incumbents Chumi Diamond, Anthony Eramo and challenger James Mulvaney in a June Democratic primary. She is a retired speech pathologist and graduate coordinator for Hofstra University. She served as co-chair for the Long Beach Community Organizations Active in Disasters.

ISSUES:

  •  Treston said she wants to implement best management practices and bring financial transparency to City Hall while answering questions of residents.
  • She wants to bring open government and an open checkbook to show where money is coming in and being spent. She said residents should have access to review city finances and communicate more openly with the city.
  • She said the city should continue to rebuild after superstorm Sandy and put residents back into their homes.

John Asbury covers the Town of Hempstead and the City of Long Beach. He has been with Newsday since 2014 and previously covered crime for nine years for The Press-Enterprise in Riverside, Calif.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Rollout of the Long Island Rail Road's M9 LIRR: M9A fleet six months behind schedule
Town of Oyster Bay Finance Director Robert Darienzo Oyster Bay budget hikes driven by increased labor costs, official says
Lindenhurst Mayor Michael Lavoratta, left, and Suffolk County Lindenhurst gets $350G to boost walkability efforts
Robert Neulander is shown in an undated photo. Court: Texting juror undoes high-profile murder verdict
Mopsy, a frizzled bantam white Polish hen, has This Polish hen makes Ronkonkoma proud
Sen. Charles Schumer said the SALT regulation is Schumer pushes for vote to repeal rule blocking SALT 'workaround'
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search