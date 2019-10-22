TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandPolitics

Kathleen B. Cleary

By Deborah S. Morris deborah.morris@newsday.com @dsvmorris
Town of Huntington, Town Board

Kathleen B. Cleary

DEMOCRATIC

Cleary, 52, will be running on the Democratic party line. This is a her second run for office. Last year, she challenged Republican state Senate Majority Leader John Flanagan for his 2nd District seat. 

ISSUES:

  • She said her skill set of contract management experience, managing budgets and teams and her ability to bring projects into alignment will make her an affective town board member.
  • She has experience as a horticulturist, so she understands work must be done to maintain clean water and manage storm runoff.
  • She’s dedicated as running as a resident of the town not as a politician and plans on representing all the residents making sure tax dollars are spent well and that there is transparency. 
