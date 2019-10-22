Town of Huntington, Town Board

Kathleen B. Cleary

DEMOCRATIC

Cleary, 52, will be running on the Democratic party line. This is a her second run for office. Last year, she challenged Republican state Senate Majority Leader John Flanagan for his 2nd District seat.

ISSUES:

She said her skill set of contract management experience, managing budgets and teams and her ability to bring projects into alignment will make her an affective town board member.

She has experience as a horticulturist, so she understands work must be done to maintain clean water and manage storm runoff.

She’s dedicated as running as a resident of the town not as a politician and plans on representing all the residents making sure tax dollars are spent well and that there is transparency.