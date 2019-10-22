TODAY'S PAPER
58° Good Evening
SEARCH
58° Good Evening
Long IslandPolitics

Chandra M. Ortiz

By John Asbury john.asbury@newsday.com @JohnAsbury
Print

Town of Hempstead, Receiver of Taxes

Chandra M. Ortiz 

DEMOCRATIC

Ortiz, 55, of Baldwin, is running on the Democratic and Working Families party line. He has lived in the Town of Hempstead for 30 years and is a private attorney, specializing in real estate, commercial and business law. She is involved with the Nassau County Bar Association and co-chair of the real estate committee, and is a member of the judiciary committee. She has worked pro bono offering legal assistance and a foreclosure clinic. She has worked as a lead arbitrator to settle legal disputes for clients in Nassau Supreme Court.

ISSUES:

  • Ortiz said the receiver of taxes office needs to adhere to budgets. She said she wants to review budgets to make plans and ensure the town protects taxpayer money.
  • Ortiz said she will review contracts looking to save money for taxpayers. She said she will review transparency in contracts and look at opportunities to address deficiencies in taxpayer funding.
  • Ortiz said she will examine efficiency and try to make the tax office more environmental friendly to reduce the amount of paper and printing used. She said the town needs to respect taxpayer dollars and working with other agencies to see how services can be improved.

John Asbury covers the Town of Hempstead and the City of Long Beach. He has been with Newsday since 2014 and previously covered crime for nine years for The Press-Enterprise in Riverside, Calif.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Dan Harrington, right, a forensic scientist at the Suffolk officials unveil new tool in opioids war
Amy Chaimowitz with Mopsy, her bantam white Polish This Polish hen makes Ronkonkoma proud
Town of Oyster Bay Finance Director Robert Darienzo Oyster Bay budget hikes driven by increased labor costs, official says
Rollout of the Long Island Rail Road's M9 LIRR: M9A fleet six months behind schedule
Lindenhurst Mayor Michael Lavorata, left, and Suffolk County Lindenhurst gets $350G to boost walkability efforts
At least two Long Island villages are suing Garden City, Island Park sue drug companies over opioid crisis
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search