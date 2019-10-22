Town of Hempstead, Receiver of Taxes

Chandra M. Ortiz

DEMOCRATIC

Ortiz, 55, of Baldwin, is running on the Democratic and Working Families party line. He has lived in the Town of Hempstead for 30 years and is a private attorney, specializing in real estate, commercial and business law. She is involved with the Nassau County Bar Association and co-chair of the real estate committee, and is a member of the judiciary committee. She has worked pro bono offering legal assistance and a foreclosure clinic. She has worked as a lead arbitrator to settle legal disputes for clients in Nassau Supreme Court.

ISSUES:

Ortiz said the receiver of taxes office needs to adhere to budgets. She said she wants to review budgets to make plans and ensure the town protects taxpayer money.

Ortiz said she will review contracts looking to save money for taxpayers. She said she will review transparency in contracts and look at opportunities to address deficiencies in taxpayer funding.

Ortiz said she will examine efficiency and try to make the tax office more environmental friendly to reduce the amount of paper and printing used. She said the town needs to respect taxpayer dollars and working with other agencies to see how services can be improved.