George Hignell, Receiver of Taxes, Town of Oyster Bay

By Ted Phillips ted.phillips@newsday.com @tedephillips
Hignell, 63, is running on the Democratic and Working Families party lines. Hignell is running for his first four-year term as receiver of taxes. He is the president of Long Island Flag Football Inc.

ISSUES:

  • HIgnell said he wants to modernize online payment systems so residents can pay taxes using systems such as Venmo and Paypal instead of writing checks.
  • He said that during tax season, he would open the tax receivers' office on Saturdays so working people wouldn’t have to take time off from work to pay their taxes.
  • As receiver of taxes, he would increase use of electronic communication, allowing people to sign up for text-message reminders to pay their taxes and adult children of seniors to get reminders for their parents’ taxes.

Ted Phillips covers the Town of Oyster Bay and has been a reporter at Newsday since 2011. Over his career he has covered state government in Albany, municipal finance, local government, crime, economic development and armed conflict.

