George Hignell, Receiver of Taxes, Town of Oyster Bay

Hignell, 63, is running on the Democratic and Working Families party lines. Hignell is running for his first four-year term as receiver of taxes. He is the president of Long Island Flag Football Inc.

ISSUES:

HIgnell said he wants to modernize online payment systems so residents can pay taxes using systems such as Venmo and Paypal instead of writing checks.

He said that during tax season, he would open the tax receivers' office on Saturdays so working people wouldn’t have to take time off from work to pay their taxes.

As receiver of taxes, he would increase use of electronic communication, allowing people to sign up for text-message reminders to pay their taxes and adult children of seniors to get reminders for their parents’ taxes.