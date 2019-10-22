George Hignell, Receiver of Taxes, Town of Oyster Bay
Hignell, 63, is running on the Democratic and Working Families party lines. Hignell is running for his first four-year term as receiver of taxes. He is the president of Long Island Flag Football Inc.
ISSUES:
- HIgnell said he wants to modernize online payment systems so residents can pay taxes using systems such as Venmo and Paypal instead of writing checks.
- He said that during tax season, he would open the tax receivers' office on Saturdays so working people wouldn’t have to take time off from work to pay their taxes.
- As receiver of taxes, he would increase use of electronic communication, allowing people to sign up for text-message reminders to pay their taxes and adult children of seniors to get reminders for their parents’ taxes.
