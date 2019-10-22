Laura Maier, Council Member, Town of Oyster Bay
Maier, 40, is running for her first four-year term on the Town Board on the Republican, Conservative and Independence party lines. She is a restaurant owner.
ISSUES:
- Maier said she wants to bring transparency to the town’s road work so that residents know whom to call about problems with the roads and to set a time frame for repairs.
- She said she wants to apply her business experience to the town’s budgeting.
- Maier said she wants to combat opioid addiction and train workers to administer Narcan, a medication that can reverse opioid overdoses.
