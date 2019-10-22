Laura Maier, Council Member, Town of Oyster Bay

Maier, 40, is running for her first four-year term on the Town Board on the Republican, Conservative and Independence party lines. She is a restaurant owner.

ISSUES:

Maier said she wants to bring transparency to the town’s road work so that residents know whom to call about problems with the roads and to set a time frame for repairs.

She said she wants to apply her business experience to the town’s budgeting.

Maier said she wants to combat opioid addiction and train workers to administer Narcan, a medication that can reverse opioid overdoses.