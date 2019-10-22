Vicki Walsh, Council Member, Town of Oyster Bay

Walsh, 52, is running on the Republican, Conservative and Independence party lines. She is running for her first four-year term on the Town Board. She is a real estate agent.

ISSUES:

Walsh said she wants to tour communities and listen to residents to hear their complaints.

She said backup information about Town Board resolutions should be put online a week before the meetings instead of the night before, as it is now.

If elected, she wants to work with civic and business groups to beautify local downtowns and communities to promote business, especially around holidays.