TODAY'S PAPER
59° Good Evening
SEARCH
59° Good Evening
Long IslandPolitics

Vicki Walsh, Council Member, Town of Oyster Bay

By Ted Phillips ted.phillips@newsday.com @tedephillips
Print

Walsh, 52, is running on the Republican, Conservative and Independence party lines. She is running for her first four-year term on the Town Board. She is a real estate agent.

ISSUES:

  • Walsh said she wants to tour communities and listen to residents to hear their complaints.
  • She said backup information about Town Board resolutions should be put online a week before the meetings instead of the night before, as it is now.
  • If elected, she wants to work with civic and business groups to beautify local downtowns and communities to promote business, especially around holidays.

Ted Phillips covers the Town of Oyster Bay and has been a reporter at Newsday since 2011. Over his career he has covered state government in Albany, municipal finance, local government, crime, economic development and armed conflict.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Artist rendering of Long Island University's College of LIU gets approval to open veterinary school
Amy Chaimowitz with Mopsy, her bantam white Polish This Polish hen makes Ronkonkoma proud
Town of Oyster Bay Finance Director Robert Darienzo Oyster Bay budget hikes driven by increased labor costs, official says
Rollout of the Long Island Rail Road's M9 LIRR: M9A fleet six months behind schedule
The Freeport Police on the scene of where Cops: Massapequa man killed at road paving job
Dan Harrington, right, a forensic scientist at the Suffolk officials unveil new tool in opioids war
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search