TODAY'S PAPER
65° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
65° Good Afternoon
Long IslandPolitics

Jeffrey Saxon, Nassau Legislator, 4th Legislative District

By Jim Merritt Special to Newsday
Print

DEMOCRATIC

Saxon, 37, of Long Beach, is running on the Democratic and Working Families party lines. Saxon, assistant general counsel at the New York City Department of Correction, is making his first run for public office.

ISSUES:

  • Saxon said he would work to enact new ethics reforms and partner with law enforcement to end what he called “the culture of corruption” that cost taxpayers millions.
  • He said he will work to make main roads such as Lido Boulevard by Long Beach Middle School, Austin Boulevard in Island Park and Long Beach Road in Oceanside safer.
  • He said he will work to enact green energy standards and incentivize transformation for public and private industry.
By Jim Merritt Special to Newsday

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Al Pacino, right, in Martin Scorsese's "The Irishman." Here are the LI places where Scorsese filmed 'The Irishman'
A vacant lot in Blue Point will be $1.5M playground to replace cleaned-up lot in Blue Point
The NYPD investigates a fatal police shooting of NYPD: Man fatally shot by police, officer saved by vest
The "Viking Graveyard" in Seaford. 3 over-the-top LI Halloween homes
Ballet Long Island's Halloween party will feature a LI ballet school to hold Halloween party for kids
Road crews repaired a washed over dune on Southampton lifts state of emergency on Dune Road
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search