Jeffrey Saxon, Nassau Legislator, 4th Legislative District

DEMOCRATIC

Saxon, 37, of Long Beach, is running on the Democratic and Working Families party lines. Saxon, assistant general counsel at the New York City Department of Correction, is making his first run for public office.

ISSUES:

Saxon said he would work to enact new ethics reforms and partner with law enforcement to end what he called “the culture of corruption” that cost taxpayers millions.

He said he will work to make main roads such as Lido Boulevard by Long Beach Middle School, Austin Boulevard in Island Park and Long Beach Road in Oceanside safer.

He said he will work to enact green energy standards and incentivize transformation for public and private industry.