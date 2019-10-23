Reggie Spinello, Mayor, City of Glen Cove

INDEPENDENCE

Spinello, 67, is running on the Independence, Republican and Conservative party lines. He served as mayor for two terms from 2014 through 2017 after one term as a city councilman.

ISSUES:

Spinello said under his tenure the city began development of the Garvies Point commercial and residential waterfront project.

He said his administration spearheaded the downtown Village Square revitalization.

Spinello said his administration “turned a deficit into a surplus” and received two credit upgrades from Moody’s bond-rating service.