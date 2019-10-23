Jay Schneiderman, Supervisor, Town of Southampton
DEMOCRATIC
Schneiderman, 57, is running on the Democratic, Working Families and Conservative party lines. He is seeking his third two-year term.
ISSUES:
- Schneiderman said he has delivered four budgets with reductions in the tax rate.
- He said he wants to focus on improving the health of the town’s bays and waters by reducing nitrogen pollution from sanitary systems.
- He said addressing traffic and workforce housing issues and reducing the crime rate are also among his campaign goals.
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.