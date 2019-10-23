TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island

Jay Schneiderman, Supervisor, Town of Southampton

By Jean-Paul Salamanca jeanpaul.salamanca@newsday.com @JPaulSalamanca
DEMOCRATIC

Schneiderman, 57, is running on the Democratic, Working Families and Conservative party lines. He is seeking his third two-year term.

ISSUES:

  • Schneiderman said he has delivered four budgets with reductions in the tax rate.
  • He said he wants to focus on improving the health of the town’s bays and waters by reducing nitrogen pollution from sanitary systems.
  • He said addressing traffic and workforce housing issues and reducing the crime rate are also among his campaign goals.

Jean-Paul Salamanca covers the East End. He focuses on Riverhead, Southold and Greenport on the North Fork, as well as Hampton Bays, Westhampton Beach, Flanders, Riverside and Quogue on the South Fork.

