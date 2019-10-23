TODAY'S PAPER
Howard Rabin, Oyster Bay Council

By Ted Phillips ted.phillips@newsday.com @tedephillips
Howard Rabin

 Libertarian 

Rabin, 61, is running on the Libertarian party line. The attorney is running for his first four-year term. 

ISSUES:

  • Rabin said that as a third-party candidate he would demand more open government because he would not be beholden to the Republican or Democratic parties.
  • He said he wants to work with an independent firm to investigate whether town employees are doing their jobs, can justify their salaries and to eliminate “patronage jobs.”
  • If elected, he said he would try to find ways to repair the town’s roads without increasing debt.

Ted Phillips covers the Town of Oyster Bay and has been a reporter at Newsday since 2011. Over his career he has covered state government in Albany, municipal finance, local government, crime, economic development and armed conflict.

