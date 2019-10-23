Howard Rabin, Oyster Bay Council
Howard Rabin
Libertarian
Rabin, 61, is running on the Libertarian party line. The attorney is running for his first four-year term.
ISSUES:
- Rabin said that as a third-party candidate he would demand more open government because he would not be beholden to the Republican or Democratic parties.
- He said he wants to work with an independent firm to investigate whether town employees are doing their jobs, can justify their salaries and to eliminate “patronage jobs.”
- If elected, he said he would try to find ways to repair the town’s roads without increasing debt.
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.