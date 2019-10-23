Town of Huntington, Receiver of TaxesStacy Colamussi

TODAY'S PAPER
Town of Huntington, Receiver of Taxes
Stacy Colamussi

By Deborah S. Morris
Town of Huntington, Receiver of Taxes

Stacy Colamussi

Republican

Colamussi, 62, of Huntington also is running on the  Conservative and Libertarian party lines. This is her first run for office.  She works as a deputy in the town clerk’s office.

ISSUES

  • Colamussi said there is a need for satellite payment locations in different areas of town to make payment more convenient and help with the poor parking situation at town hall. 
  • She said if elected she will use technology currently in place to its fullest potential to expedite deposits, decrease long lines and accrue interest. 
  • She said there’s a need for a Spanish-speaking staff member in the office. She said currently a town employee has to be called from another department to translate.  
