Gordon Herr, Receiver of Taxes, Town of Southampton

By Jean-Paul Salamanca
Gordon Herr

Democratic

Herr, 70, is running on the Democratic and Working Families party lines. Herr is currently the chairman of the Southampton Town Democratic Committee, a position he has held since 2006. Herr also works at the Suffolk County Board of Elections.

ISSUES:

  • As chairman of the town’s Democratic Committee, Herr said his achievements have included the election of a Democratic majority on the Town Board, as well as “record‐breaking fundraising and increasing voter registration."
  • Herr said he wanted to focus on improving efficiency within the tax receiver’s office that could help with cost savings for the department.
  • Citing his previous business experience like as CEO of Ashcor New York, a provider of high technology environmental support systems, Herr said that experience would help him run the tax receiver office.

