Gordon Herr, Receiver of Taxes, Town of Southampton

Gordon Herr

Democratic

Herr, 70, is running on the Democratic and Working Families party lines. Herr is currently the chairman of the Southampton Town Democratic Committee, a position he has held since 2006. Herr also works at the Suffolk County Board of Elections.

ISSUES:

As chairman of the town’s Democratic Committee, Herr said his achievements have included the election of a Democratic majority on the Town Board, as well as “record‐breaking fundraising and increasing voter registration."

Herr said he wanted to focus on improving efficiency within the tax receiver’s office that could help with cost savings for the department.

Citing his previous business experience like as CEO of Ashcor New York, a provider of high technology environmental support systems, Herr said that experience would help him run the tax receiver office.